Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Inactive Sunday

Taylor (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

As a result, Nathan Peterman will draw the start at QB for the Bills in Week 14, while Taylor will look for his knee to improve to the point that he's healthy enough to be in the mix for the assignment next weekend against the Dolphins.

