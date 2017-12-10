Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Inactive Sunday
Taylor (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
As a result, Nathan Peterman will draw the start at QB for the Bills in Week 14, while Taylor will look for his knee to improve to the point that he's healthy enough to be in the mix for the assignment next weekend against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Not expected to start Sunday•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Headed for game-time call•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Will be game-time decision•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...