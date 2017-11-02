Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Kelvin Benjamin debut on hold
Taylor will have to wait until Week 10 before throwing to newcomer Kelvin Benjamin, who is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Jets.
Benjamin is destined to provide the Bills' wideout corps -- and in turn, Taylor's fantasy upside -- with a boost, especially in the red zone, but given that the wideout just arrived via a trade on a short week, the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder will be held out Thursday. Looking ahead though, Benjamin should benefit greatly from the added preparation time he'll see before Buffalo's next contest, Nov. 12 against the Saints. Look for Jordan Matthews, Andre Holmes and Zay Jones to head the Bills' Week 9 WR corps, before the team introduces Benjamin to the mix in Week 10.
