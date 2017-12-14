Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Likely but no lock for Week 15
Taylor (knee) practiced again Thursday but coach Sean McDermott would not commit to his starter for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports. "We're working that direction. We just got to see. Obviously he's worked more this week than last week, so that's a step in the right direction," said McDermott. "I want to come out tomorrow and see how he does tomorrow."
Fellow quarterback Nathan Peterman remains in concussion protocol and practiced again Thursday around the restrictions that get placed in such situations. The thinking is Taylor will be the guy this week, since McDermott has said all along he's the starter once fully ready to play, but owners should certainly wait for official confirmation following Friday's practice or ahead of Sunday's 1pm ET start time.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Puts forth full practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Will get most first-team reps Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Expects to return this week•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still the starter if healthy•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Inactive Sunday•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Not expected to start Sunday•
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...