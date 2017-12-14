Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Likely but no lock for Week 15

Taylor (knee) practiced again Thursday but coach Sean McDermott would not commit to his starter for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports. "We're working that direction. We just got to see. Obviously he's worked more this week than last week, so that's a step in the right direction," said McDermott. "I want to come out tomorrow and see how he does tomorrow."

Fellow quarterback Nathan Peterman remains in concussion protocol and practiced again Thursday around the restrictions that get placed in such situations. The thinking is Taylor will be the guy this week, since McDermott has said all along he's the starter once fully ready to play, but owners should certainly wait for official confirmation following Friday's practice or ahead of Sunday's 1pm ET start time.