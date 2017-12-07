Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Limited at practice Thursday

Taylor (knee) was limited to individual drills at practice Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The QB's return to practice, albeit in a limited fashion, is a step in the right direction for Taylor, but he's still managing his injury, with the Buffalo News relaying that Taylor sported a protective sleeve on his injured knee Thursday. In the event that Taylor gains clearance to play this weekend, he'll have a favorable Week 14 matchup, with the Bills slated to face the 3-9 Colts on Sunday. No team in the NFL is allowing more passing yardage per game than Indianapolis (271.6).