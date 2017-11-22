Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Named Week 12 starter
Bills head coach Sean McDermott named Taylor the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Though Taylor had turned in his worst outing of the season in a blowout loss to New Orleans in Week 10, it was still surprising when McDermott elected to bench the veteran last week in favor of untested rookie Nathan Peterman for a road matchup with the Chargers. The decision quickly proved to be ill advised, as Peterman threw five first-half interceptions before being replaced by Taylor, who completed 15 of 25 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in relief. While Taylor will get the chance to get the 5-5 Bills back into the win column Sunday, McDermott said that the team will continue to "evaluate every position every week," according to Chris Brown of the Bills' official site, suggesting that Taylor isn't necessarily a lock to remain the starter the rest of the way.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Replaces Peterman after five picks•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Benched for Week 11•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still the one•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Stifled in drubbing by Saints•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Generates over 300 yards total offense•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Kelvin Benjamin debut on hold•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...