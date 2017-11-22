Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Named Week 12 starter

Bills head coach Sean McDermott named Taylor the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Though Taylor had turned in his worst outing of the season in a blowout loss to New Orleans in Week 10, it was still surprising when McDermott elected to bench the veteran last week in favor of untested rookie Nathan Peterman for a road matchup with the Chargers. The decision quickly proved to be ill advised, as Peterman threw five first-half interceptions before being replaced by Taylor, who completed 15 of 25 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in relief. While Taylor will get the chance to get the 5-5 Bills back into the win column Sunday, McDermott said that the team will continue to "evaluate every position every week," according to Chris Brown of the Bills' official site, suggesting that Taylor isn't necessarily a lock to remain the starter the rest of the way.