Bills' Tyrod Taylor: New teammate in town
Taylor will have a new teammate to throw to after the Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills on Tuesday in exchange for two draft picks.
The only negative whatsoever to this trade is that it comes in the week the Bills play the Thursday game, meaning Benjamin may not have much time to get ready for a new offense. Other than that, this is nothing but a blessing for Taylor, who hasn't had much to work with all season outside of LeSean McCoy and Charles Clay, but Clay is now injured and none of the wide receivers has done much. Taylor ranks 23rd among quarterbacks in standard scoring, though the Bills have been hitting their stride more offensively lately and with a legitimate starter like Benjamin on board, it could be a decent time to pick up Taylor if you need bye-week help, etc.
