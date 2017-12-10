Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Not expected to start Sunday

Nathan Peterman is expected to start Sunday against the Colts in place of Taylor, per a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Taylor hasn't been officially ruled out of Sunday's game, but it looks like he won't start even though he practiced on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable on the official injury report.

