Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Not expected to start Sunday
Nathan Peterman is expected to start Sunday against the Colts in place of Taylor, per a source, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Taylor hasn't been officially ruled out of Sunday's game, but it looks like he won't start even though he practiced on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable on the official injury report.
