Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Not practicing Wednesday

Taylor (knee) won't participate in practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

According to Brown, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that the team would "take it one day at a time" with regard to which of its three quarterbacks would start Sunday against the Colts. If he's able to shake off the patella contusion in his left knee before the weekend, Taylor would receive the starting assignment, but his absence from the Bills' first practice of the week will leave Nathan Peterman and Joe Webb to run the offense Wednesday. McDermott didn't specify which of the two quarterbacks would work with the first-team offense and which would be limited to scout-team work.