Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Open to Buffalo return

Taylor (concussion) said he would like to remain the quarterback of the Bills, but he will not accept another pay cut to do so. "Nah, that's not really part of the plan right now," Taylor told The Buffalo News on Friday. "Definitely not part of my mindset. I've done that before (last year, when he accepted a $10-million salary reduction over two seasons). I don't think there's a need to do that again. That's definitely not part of my mindset."

The big test of what the Bills aim to do will come in March, when Taylor will be due a $6 million roster bonus. Taylor says he hasn't spoken with the team since the Bills' final game of the season, a playoff loss at Jacksonville. He was a key part in taking the team to its first playoff appearance since the 1999 season, yet his limitations were also exposed at various points throughout the season. The Bills may be the NFL team with the most options for a starting quarterback next season, though the situation is entirely up in the air and elite play at the position seems to be a long way off for the franchise. Buffalo could roll with Taylor for another season, or turn to youngster Nathan Peterman -- who saw snaps in 2017 to very mixed results -- or make a bid at someone like Kirk Cousins on the free-agent market, or finally, use one of its two first-round picks on a potential immediate starter.