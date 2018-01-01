Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Passes team into postseason
Taylor completed 19 of 27 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed six times for 35 yards.
As customary, Taylor was cautious with the football and did just enough to keep the Bills moving in the right direction throughout the contest. He got matters off on the right foot by directing a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive on the opening possession that he capped off with a nifty 26-yard touchdown pass to Nick O'Leary. Taylor subsequently led scoring marches of 11, nine, five and 10 plays, all which culminated in Stephen Hauschka field goals. The 28-year-old wrapped up the regular season with three consecutive interception-free outings, an efficient level of play he'll hope to carry into next Sunday's AFC wild-card road tilt against the stingy Jaguars secondary.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Apparent passing TD overturned•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Scores by land, air•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Drawing Week 15 start•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Likely but no lock for Week 15•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Puts forth full practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Will get most first-team reps Wednesday•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...