Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Passes team into postseason

Taylor completed 19 of 27 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed six times for 35 yards.

As customary, Taylor was cautious with the football and did just enough to keep the Bills moving in the right direction throughout the contest. He got matters off on the right foot by directing a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive on the opening possession that he capped off with a nifty 26-yard touchdown pass to Nick O'Leary. Taylor subsequently led scoring marches of 11, nine, five and 10 plays, all which culminated in Stephen Hauschka field goals. The 28-year-old wrapped up the regular season with three consecutive interception-free outings, an efficient level of play he'll hope to carry into next Sunday's AFC wild-card road tilt against the stingy Jaguars secondary.