Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Plays three series in preseason opener
Taylor completed five of eight passes for 46 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the Vikings.
Taylor's stat line obviously doesn't jump off the page, but he did key in on Sammy Watkins for three completions during Buffalo's first drive, and then the two connected on a nine-yard pass to put the Bills in position to kick a field goal late in the first quarter. Watkins staying healthy and productive will be a significant boon to Taylor's fantasy value, and it's encouraging that the duo is showing chemistry again in game action. While Taylor projects as a middling quarterback option in the majority of settings, this will be his third season at the helm of the offense, and he offers sneaky upside with his legs. He's rushed for 1148 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two years, after all.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Endorsement without a ring•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Healthy ahead of 2017•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Could part ways with Bills after 2017•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Has 2017 cap number drastically reduced•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Stays with Bills•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Status still up in the air•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...