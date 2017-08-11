Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Plays three series in preseason opener

Taylor completed five of eight passes for 46 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the Vikings.

Taylor's stat line obviously doesn't jump off the page, but he did key in on Sammy Watkins for three completions during Buffalo's first drive, and then the two connected on a nine-yard pass to put the Bills in position to kick a field goal late in the first quarter. Watkins staying healthy and productive will be a significant boon to Taylor's fantasy value, and it's encouraging that the duo is showing chemistry again in game action. While Taylor projects as a middling quarterback option in the majority of settings, this will be his third season at the helm of the offense, and he offers sneaky upside with his legs. He's rushed for 1148 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two years, after all.