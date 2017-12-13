Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Puts forth full practice Wednesday
Taylor (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
As head coach Sean McDermott predicted before the session, Taylor was able to take part in the majority of the drills during the Bills' first practice of the week, which should eliminate any concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The Bills finished out the Week 14 overtime win over the Colts with their third-string quarterback (Joe Webb) running the offense after Taylor was made inactive shortly before the contest and fill-in starter Nathan Peterman exited early with a concussion. Taylor had previously ceded starting duties to the rookie Peterman in a Week 11 loss to the Chargers, but McDermott reiterated Wednesday that Taylor would start for the rest of the season if healthy enough to do so.
