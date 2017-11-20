Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Replaces Peterman after five picks

Bills coach Sean McDermott declined to commit to Taylor as the Week 12 starter when speaking to the media after Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers, ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reports.

Nathan Peterman made McDermott look bad, throwing five interceptions on 14 pass attempts before giving way to Taylor for the start of the second half. Taylor made things worse in the third quarter when he lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, but he bounced back strong in garbage time to finish 15-of-25 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown, adding four carries for 38 yards and another score. Common sense dictates he'll get the start Week 12 in Kansas City, but the Bills apparently are in no rush to make a decision.