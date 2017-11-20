Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Replaces Peterman after five picks
Bills coach Sean McDermott declined to commit to Taylor as the Week 12 starter when speaking to the media after Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers, ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reports.
Nathan Peterman made McDermott look bad, throwing five interceptions on 14 pass attempts before giving way to Taylor for the start of the second half. Taylor made things worse in the third quarter when he lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, but he bounced back strong in garbage time to finish 15-of-25 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown, adding four carries for 38 yards and another score. Common sense dictates he'll get the start Week 12 in Kansas City, but the Bills apparently are in no rush to make a decision.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...