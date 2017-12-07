Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Returns to practice Thursday

Taylor (knee) was present for the start of the Bills' practice Thursday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Bills will provide an update on the extent of Taylor's participation in practice after the session concludes, but his presence Thursday is nonetheless a positive sign after the quarterback was held out of Wednesday's practice. If Taylor is able to put in a limited practice or two this week without any major setbacks to his bruised left knee, he'll have a good shot at suiting up Sunday against the Colts.