Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Salvages Week 2 with 55 yards rushing

Taylor completed 17 of 25 passes for 125 yards and notched 55 additional yards on eight carries during Sunday's 9-3 defeat in Carolina.

Discounting a one-play possession as the clock wound down to halftime, the Bills put together nine drives, three of which were three and outs. Among the other six, Taylor and company had five drives with double-digit yards, and none greater than 42 yards, en route to 176 yards for the game. On a positive note, Taylor himself easily outgained the rest of his teammates on the ground (55 to 14) to salvage his afternoon somewhat. However, the exchange of Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods for Jordan Matthews and rookie Zay Jones hasn't exactly awakened the passing attack, or even the offense as a whole, leaving Taylor with fleeting value.