Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Salvages Week 2 with 55 yards rushing
Taylor completed 17 of 25 passes for 125 yards and notched 55 additional yards on eight carries during Sunday's 9-3 defeat in Carolina.
Discounting a one-play possession as the clock wound down to halftime, the Bills put together nine drives, three of which were three and outs. Among the other six, Taylor and company had five drives with double-digit yards, and none greater than 42 yards, en route to 176 yards for the game. On a positive note, Taylor himself easily outgained the rest of his teammates on the ground (55 to 14) to salvage his afternoon somewhat. However, the exchange of Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods for Jordan Matthews and rookie Zay Jones hasn't exactly awakened the passing attack, or even the offense as a whole, leaving Taylor with fleeting value.
More News
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...