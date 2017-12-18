Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Scores by land, air
Taylor (knee) completed 17 of 29 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-16 win over Miami. He added 42 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Taylor did most of his damage in the closing minutes of the first half. After connecting with LeSean McCoy on a 16-yard touchdown, Taylor scrambled out of the pocket for a nine-yard score during the final seconds of the half. It's been a tumultuous season for Taylor, but he has a shot at leading Buffalo into the playoffs if he's able to top New England and Miami to close the season. While he looked good against Miami, he'll have his hands against New England next week. The Patriots held Taylor to 3.6 yards per attempt in Week 13 before he was forced out with knee injury.
