Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Shuffling out of Buffalo
Taylor will be traded to the Browns in exchange for a third-round draft pick going to the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Adam Schefter is reporting the same deal, it looks like Taylor is on his way to Cleveland, where he'll be throwing to fellow Friday acquisition Jarvis Landry for what's certain to be a new-look team in 2018. It'll be interesting to see what the Browns do with the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks with two major deals out of the way, though it's conceivable they could still draft a top QB and let him get up to speed slowly while Taylor runs the show. The Bills will get pick No. 65 in the draft, and currently own six selections out of the draft's first 96 picks.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still in consideration•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Expected to stick with Buffalo•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Open to Buffalo return•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Exits Sunday's game late in fourth quarter•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Passes team into postseason•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Apparent passing TD overturned•
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.