Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Shuffling out of Buffalo

Taylor will be traded to the Browns in exchange for a third-round draft pick going to the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adam Schefter is reporting the same deal, it looks like Taylor is on his way to Cleveland, where he'll be throwing to fellow Friday acquisition Jarvis Landry for what's certain to be a new-look team in 2018. It'll be interesting to see what the Browns do with the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks with two major deals out of the way, though it's conceivable they could still draft a top QB and let him get up to speed slowly while Taylor runs the show. The Bills will get pick No. 65 in the draft, and currently own six selections out of the draft's first 96 picks.