Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Starting Week 13

Taylor will start in Week 13 against the Patriots, The Buffalo News reports.

This probably could've been assumed after Taylor led the Bills to a 16-10 win in Kansas City on Sunday. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown, adding nine carries for 27 yards in a turnover-free performance. Bills coach Sean McDermott wouldn't commit to Taylor beyond Week 13, but the veteran probably won't lose the job to Nathan Peterman unless he suffers a complete meltdown or Buffalo falls out of the playoff race. The Bills still have to play New England twice, but they also face Miami twice and get a home game against the Colts along the way. The Bills only need to win one of their next three games -- all of which will be played at home -- in order to stay in the playoff hunt heading into Week 16 in New England.