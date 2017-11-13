Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Stifled in drubbing by Saints

Taylor completed nine of 18 pass attempts for 56 yards and an interception Sunday against the Saints. He also gained 27 yards on three carries in the 47-10 loss.

Taylor endured perhaps the roughest outing of his career in this one, managing a miserable 3.1 yards per attempt while posting the lowest yardage total of his career as a starter. He finished as the teams second-leading rusher on the day, but even that wasn't enough to amount to anything noteworthy from a fantasy perspective. Taylor came into Sunday on the back of three consecutive productive outings and will look to bounce back next week against the Chargers.