Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still has job security
Bills coach Sean McDermott said he is not considering replacing Taylor as the starting quarterback, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Taylor's ugly, two-pick performance in Thursday's contest may have led to some whispers, but the Bills aren't going to consider a quarterback change based on one ugly preseason outing that occurred less than a week after the team traded its best receiver. Taylor could still find himself on the hot seat during the regular season, as Buffalo may want to see what it has in fifth-round rookie Nathan Peterman if a playoff appearance doesn't seem realistic. Peterman completed 10 of 20 passes for 169 yards in Thursday's game, leading the team to a pair of field goals on five drives.
