Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still in consideration

General manager Brandon Beane reiterated this week that the team has no plans to cut Taylor before he's due a roster bonus March 16, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "Tyrod is on our roster right now and that's the plan," said Beane. "We're just taking it day by day. We're trying to get better everywhere, so we're looking at every position including quarterback, but Tyrod did a lot of good things for us. So I'm not really worried about the (roster) bonus. I see him on our roster right now. Unless something changes he'll be here through that part."

Earlier in the offseason, it seemed the veteran was as good as gone following an up-and-down season, highlighted by some surprise wins that featured some special plays by the mobile quarterback, with other games sprinkled in where he did little with the unexciting offense around him or his limitations as a passer were exposed. But the "Taylor's gone" tune has started to change lately, with one rational line of thinking saying the Bills will keep Taylor yet throw a young stud (the team has two first-round picks) into the mix to work behind him until that player is ready. This all said, the new Buffalo brass has proven in short time that it likes to mess with the recipe, so we also wouldn't rule out the team trading Taylor or making a play for a higher-level guy like Kirk Cousins. In any case, it's looking more like the team isn't going to simply cast him away.