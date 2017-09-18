Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still the one
Coach Sean McDermott rejected any notion that the Bills would be considering a change at quarterback after the team put up just three points in Sunday's loss at Carolina, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "Tyrod is our starter," said McDermott on Monday. "I expect Tyrod to come out and put in a good week's work just like the rest of our football team and come out firing come Sunday."
Taylor threw for just 125 yards as his struggles to help produce victories on the road continue. But the Bills couldn't run the ball either -- LeSean McCoy was held to just nine yards -- and Taylor was just one throw away from turning the game around and providing an upset for a team whose defense played its heart out. McDermott suggested it's the offensive game plan that needs refining, not a change of quarterback. The Bills have started out the season looking stronger than expected, but it's also a rebuilding year so expect the cries for rookie Nathan Peterman to grow if the offense struggles to score points in future games.
