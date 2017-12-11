Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still the starter if healthy

Bills head coach Sean McDermott reiterated Monday that Taylor (knee) will still be the starting quarterback if he's healthy, Mike Rodak of ESPN.comreports.

With Taylor inactive and Nathan Peterman forced out by a concussion, jack-of-all-trades Joe Webb finished out Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts. It did seem Taylor was nearly able to play, potentially setting him up for a return in Week 15 against the Dolphins. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, with the Bills viewing him as a game-time decision (and ultimately ruling him out) ahead of Sunday's eventual snowy victory. The Bills' injury report will require close monitoring throughout the week, with top wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) presumably also set to make an appearance after aggravating the knee in which he recently suffered a torn meniscus.