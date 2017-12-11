Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still the starter if healthy
Bills head coach Sean McDermott reiterated Monday that Taylor (knee) will still be the starting quarterback if he's healthy, Mike Rodak of ESPN.comreports.
With Taylor inactive and Nathan Peterman forced out by a concussion, jack-of-all-trades Joe Webb finished out Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts. It did seem Taylor was nearly able to play, potentially setting him up for a return in Week 15 against the Dolphins. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, with the Bills viewing him as a game-time decision (and ultimately ruling him out) ahead of Sunday's eventual snowy victory. The Bills' injury report will require close monitoring throughout the week, with top wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) presumably also set to make an appearance after aggravating the knee in which he recently suffered a torn meniscus.
More News
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...