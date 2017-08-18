Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Struggles through ugly night
Taylor completed eight of 18 passes for 53 yards and tossed a pair of interceptions in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Taylor's first pick came on a screen pass that was batted up in the air by a blitzing safety, but the second interception was just a bad throw directly to former teammate Ronald Darby, who had already dropped a potential pick-six earlier in the game. In Taylor's defense, he was playing against one of the most talented front sevens in the league, without the help of recent acquisition Jordan Matthews (sternum). It was still a surprisingly poor performance, considering the 28-year-old tossed only 12 picks in 29 starts the past two seasons. While his initial returns without Sammy Watkins were unquestionably ugly, Taylor mostly got by fine in the past when his oft-injured favorite target was unavailable.
