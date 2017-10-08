Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Takes a step back against Bengals

Taylor completed 20 of 37 yards for 166 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals. He added three yards on one carry during the contest.

Taylor tied the game up in the second quarter with a smooth 12-yard completion in the back up the endzone to Ben Tate. Taylor was quiet from there on, ultimately tossing a pick on third and long late in the game with Buffalo attempting to mount a comeback. Taylor has played the role of giant killer in recent weeks, toppling both Denver and Atlanta. Even then, however, his output was more efficient than dominating. He has yet to throw for 225 yards in a game this season, has thrown one or fewer touchdowns three times, and has been held to 28 combined yards on the ground over the past three weeks. His fantasy utility does not match Buffalo's early surprise success.