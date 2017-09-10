Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Throws two touchdowns in win
Taylor completed 16 of 28 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while tacking on 38 rushing yards on eight carries in Sunday's 21-12 Week 1 win over the Jets.
Taylor threw a red-zone interception on the opening drive, but made amends by finding tight end Charles Clay from one yard out to open the scoring in the second quarter. He added another one-yard touchdown to Andre Holmes in the third and consistently made the most out of an unimpressive arsenal of receivers. While his rushing contributions were modest, Taylor's legs were still a huge factor in extending plays and turning would-be sacks into positive gains.
