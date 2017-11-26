Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Turnover-free in Week 12 win
Taylor completed 19 of 29 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown while rushing nine times for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over Kansas City.
Taylor's steady hand under center was a welcome sight after last week's disastrous failure of the Nathan Peterman experiment. The veteran quarterback rolled out left and patiently held onto the ball until Zay Jones came uncovered in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. Taylor's longest completion was a nearly-intercepted, 33-yard pass to Charles Clay to set up a third-quarter field goal. The mobile quarterback isn't going to rack up gaudy passing totals, but he's a high-floor option thanks to his ability to protect the ball.
