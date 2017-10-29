Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Two total touchdowns versus Raiders

Taylor completed 20 of 27 pass attempts for 165 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-14 win over the Raiders. He also scored a one-yard touchdown on the ground.

Taylor completed 74 percent of his passes, but he averaged just 6.1 yards per attempt using the dink-and-dunk approach. He salvaged his day with a six-yard touchdown pass to Andre Holmes in the first quarter and a short touchdown plunge of his own in the fourth. Taylor will seemingly never rack up huge yardage totals through the air, but his ability to take care of the football -- he has just two turnovers this season -- and his contributions in the rushing game make him a palatable fantasy option given the right matchup. He'll face another beatable defense Thursday against the Jets.