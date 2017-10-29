Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Two total touchdowns versus Raiders
Taylor completed 20 of 27 pass attempts for 165 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-14 win over the Raiders. He also scored a one-yard touchdown on the ground.
Taylor completed 74 percent of his passes, but he averaged just 6.1 yards per attempt using the dink-and-dunk approach. He salvaged his day with a six-yard touchdown pass to Andre Holmes in the first quarter and a short touchdown plunge of his own in the fourth. Taylor will seemingly never rack up huge yardage totals through the air, but his ability to take care of the football -- he has just two turnovers this season -- and his contributions in the rushing game make him a palatable fantasy option given the right matchup. He'll face another beatable defense Thursday against the Jets.
More News
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...