Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Under evaluation for concussion

Taylor exited Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens to be evaluated for a concussion, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.

Taylor fell hard on the back of his head while getting sacked by a Ravens defender in the first quarter. He was taken to the locker room and replaced by rookie Nathan Peterman.

