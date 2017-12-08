Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Will be game-time decision

Coach Sean McDermott says Taylor (knee) will be limited at practice Friday and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Colts.

The Buffalo passing game is a mess right now and on top of that starter Jordan Matthews has been placed on injured reserve, so the only thing good about it all is the weakness of the opponent and its 29th-ranked pass defense. At least those relying on Taylor will get the benefit of the early wave of games Sunday. Taylor will almost certainly be listed as questionable when the official injury report comes out later.