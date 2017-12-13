Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Will get most first-team reps Wednesday

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Taylor (knee) will take part in most of the team's drills during Wednesday's practice and will start Sunday against the Dolphins if healthy.

After being benched in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman in a Week 11 loss to the Chargers, Taylor was reinserted as starter for the following two contests. Taylor came out of the of the Dec. 3 loss to the Patriots with a knee injury, however, which ultimately resulted in him ceding starting duties to Peterman in the last weekend's victory over the Colts. Taylor's injury was never considered significant, and his participation in most of practice Wednesday likely means that he's trending toward suiting up in Week 15. Even if Taylor ends up being listed as a limited participant Wednesday, it seems likely that he'll progress to a full practice by week's end, which would clear up most of the concern regarding his status.