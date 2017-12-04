Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Will start if healthy

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Taylor (knee) will still be the team's starting quarterback if he's healthy enough to play, adding that Taylor is day-to-day with a patella tendon contusion, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Taylor avoided major ligament damage but nonetheless may be dealing with significant pain. The decision to label him "day-to-day" doesn't mean much, as McDermott has widely used that terminology all season, including with players that don't have any shot to make it back for the next game. Taylor completed nine of 18 passes for 65 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Patriots, but he was much better the previous two weeks, and Nathan Peterman's five-interception calamity is still fresh in everyone's minds. With the Bills still right in the thick of the wild-card hunt, Taylor will start against the Colts on Sunday if he's healthy enough to do so.