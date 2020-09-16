Butler, who missed the season-opening win over the Jets due to a a hamstring injury, was able to practice fully Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
It looks like the Bills may have played it safe with one of their prized offseason signees, perhaps helped by the fact they have so much depth on their defensive line. That said, it looks like Butler is trending toward adding even more power to an already strong defensive unit in Week 2.
