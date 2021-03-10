Butler has agreed to restructure his contract with the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
The exact terms of Butler's restructure haven't yet been disclosed, but the new deal will free up additional cap space for Buffalo. Unless both sides also come to terms on an extension, Butler will play out the final year of his contract with the Bills in 2021.
