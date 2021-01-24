Butler (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.
Butler typically plays around 40 percent of the defensive snaps. The fifth-year defensive tackle produced 18 stops, a pass breakup and a forced fumble over 14 regular-season games, and he's added one tackle over two postseason outings.
