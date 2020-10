Butler was listed as limited for Wednesday's practice session due to a groin injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott tends to go easier on his veterans in the first practice session of the week, so this isn't too much to be alarmed about yet. That said, the Buffalo defense has been getting run over for several weeks now by opposing running backs, so Butler's presence is somewhat important toward Buffalo's chances of beating the Patriots in Week 8.