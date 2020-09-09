Butler (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
The 2016 first-rounder is expected to be an important piece as the Bills rely heavily on a rotation system for their defensive line. Butler did accrue 6.0 sacks last season, but his previous high in his three NFL seasons before that was just 1.5.
More News
-
Bills' Vernon Butler: More opportunities sans Lotulelei?•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Another Panther to Buffalo•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Enjoys contract season•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Will play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Days could be numbered in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Vernon Butler: Shakes off sickness•