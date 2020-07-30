Butler, who was acquired by the Bills this offseason, could see more opportunity in 2020 due to Star Lotulelei opting out for the season, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills run a rotation throughout their defensive line and it's a deep one at that, but Butler -- a 2016 first-rounder who logged a career-high six sacks last season with the Panthers -- is now expected to be needed that much more. For now, Butler is the most likely choice to assume Lotulelei's starting position, with potential budding star Ed Oliver manning the other tackle spot.