Butler (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.
Butler and wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle), both of whom managed to practice in a limited fashion Friday after sitting out to begin the week, are the only players listed on Buffalo's injury report. Butler will provide the Bills with key depth along the interior defensive line if he's able to suit up Sunday.
More News
-
Bills' Vernon Butler: Missing practice to start week•
-
Bills' Vernon Butler: Ready to rock•
-
Bills' Vernon Butler: Questionable after full practice•
-
Bills' Vernon Butler: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Bills' Vernon Butler: Back to limited practice•
-
Bills' Vernon Butler: Will miss major divisional tilt•