Butler (hamstring) has been made a game-day inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Butler was able to practice at times this week, so his Bills debut shouldn't be too far off. As far as Sunday goes, Harrison Phillips, Quinton Jefferson and Justin Zimmer (lifted off the practice squad) should all see more work due to Butler's absence.
