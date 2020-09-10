Butler (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday after working on a limited basis Wednesday.
Butler should be fine for his Bills debut Sunday against the Jets. He's expected to serve as a starter now that Star Lotulelei is sitting out the season, though the Bills still plan on running a heavy rotation throughout the defensive line.
