Butler (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Butler started the week as a limited participant but worked at full speed Thursday and Friday, so he should be ready to go Sunday barring a setback. The 26-year-old is in line to start at defensive tackle for the Bills to begin the season. He hasn't proven himself as a dependable IDP player, however, as he recorded just 32 tackles and six sacks over 14 games with the Panthers last year.