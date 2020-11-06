site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Vernon Butler: Upgrades to full practice
RotoWire Staff
Nov 5, 2020
Butler (groin) practiced in full Thursday.
Butler began the week as a limited participant on Wednesday, but barring any setbacks, he's on track to start against the Seahawks on Sunday. The interior defensive lineman is still searching for his first sack of 2020.
