Butler (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

While the Bills aren't as banged up as the rival Patriots, they have some notable injuries as well, mostly on the defensive side of the ball. The loss of Butler could be felt by a defense that's been gashed against the run lately, an area the Pats are likely to attack given how much they've struggled in the passing game this season.