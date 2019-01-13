Bolden, picked up by the Bills after being waived by the 49ers during the season, only saw three offensive snaps for the team in two games but was given some opportunity in the return game, bringing back five kickoffs for 116 yards (23.2 average).

The Bills fired special teams coach Danny Crossman immediately after the season, so Bolden will probably have to start fresh and audition for a new coach. If he couldn't crack the offense with a weak corps of wide receivers, that's not probably going to happen in 2019 with the team expected to stock up on the position this offseason. His best bet will be to try and win a main return job.