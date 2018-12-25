Bills' Victor Bolden: Sees immediate action
Bolden, signed off the 49ers' practice squad last week, received three kickoff returns for 72 yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bills have been less than thrilled with their returners this season, and with Isaiah McKenzie -- one of the few guys that's showed some spark -- having a bigger role in the offense, they want to give Bolden a look for next season, at least in the return game. He only saw action on five special teams plays in the loss (and none on offense), but could serve as the main kickoff return man again while McKenzie fields punts in the finale. Bolden's 24.0 yards per return average, albeit in a small sample size, is better than anyone else besides Marcus Murphy has done for the season, and Murphy is on injured reserve with an elbow injury.
