Bolden was signed by the Bills on Tuesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Bolden appeared in four games with the 49ers earlier this season before being demoted to the practice squad, but he'll have another chance at regular season action as a member of the Bills for their final two contests. Unfortunately for Bolden, there are plenty of other healthy options at receiver in Buffalo behind Zay Jones, Robert Foster and Isaiah McKenzie.

