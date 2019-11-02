Taylor was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills have been tinkering with their defensive tackle group ever since Harrison Phillips went down with a season-ending injury, and Saturday's depth move is to swap Taylor -- a former Dolphin with 21 games of NFL experience -- for Kyle Peko.

