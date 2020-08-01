site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Vincent Taylor: Placed on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Taylor was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The reserve defensive lineman will now enter NFL protocol pertaining to COVID-19. Taylor played in just three games with the Bills last season, accumulating six tackles.
