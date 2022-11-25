Miller was diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear following an MRI on Friday and is expected to have his right knee re-examined in 7-to-10 days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Miller was carted off the field after suffering the injury Thursday in the second quarter of the Bills' 28-25 win over the Lions. Though follow-up tests have cleared Miller of an ACL tear, the star edge rusher is still expected to require surgery at some point to address the meniscus injury. After Miller is re-examined next week, he and doctors will decide whether the injury is something he'll be able to play through moving forward while wearing a brace. If Miller hasn't healed enough to play through the meniscus tear upon being re-evaluated, he would then opt for surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. For now, Miller looks like he can safely be ruled out for the Bills' Week 13 game against the Patriots, but he could be back as soon as Week 14 versus the Jets if his re-evaluation yields good news.